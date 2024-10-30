Tenet Healthcare price target raised to $177 from $168 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on Tenet Healthcare (THC) to $177 from $168 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Tenet confirmed 2025 EBITDA growth, and the stock outperformed the market as that confirmation was close enough to “blessing” consensus and was more bullish than anticipated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has confidence that Tenet can continue to outperform the market and grow from their current valuation which is cheap against historical and peers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.