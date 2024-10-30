News & Insights

Stocks

Tenet Healthcare price target raised to $177 from $168 at Cantor Fitzgerald

October 30, 2024 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the firm’s price target on Tenet Healthcare (THC) to $177 from $168 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Tenet confirmed 2025 EBITDA growth, and the stock outperformed the market as that confirmation was close enough to “blessing” consensus and was more bullish than anticipated, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm has confidence that Tenet can continue to outperform the market and grow from their current valuation which is cheap against historical and peers.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on THC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.