Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tenet Healthcare's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Tenet Healthcare had US$13.8b of debt in September 2021, down from US$15.3b, one year before. On the flip side, it has US$2.29b in cash leading to net debt of about US$11.5b.

A Look At Tenet Healthcare's Liabilities

NYSE:THC Debt to Equity History January 10th 2022

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tenet Healthcare had liabilities of US$5.38b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$16.9b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$2.29b as well as receivables valued at US$3.24b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$16.7b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$8.02b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. After all, Tenet Healthcare would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Tenet Healthcare has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 2.7 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Looking on the bright side, Tenet Healthcare boosted its EBIT by a silky 68% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tenet Healthcare can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Tenet Healthcare recorded free cash flow worth 71% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

While Tenet Healthcare's level of total liabilities has us nervous. For example, its EBIT growth rate and conversion of EBIT to free cash flow give us some confidence in its ability to manage its debt. We should also note that Healthcare industry companies like Tenet Healthcare commonly do use debt without problems. Looking at all the angles mentioned above, it does seem to us that Tenet Healthcare is a somewhat risky investment as a result of its debt. Not all risk is bad, as it can boost share price returns if it pays off, but this debt risk is worth keeping in mind. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Tenet Healthcare (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

