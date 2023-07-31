News & Insights

US Markets
THC

Tenet Healthcare lifts profit forecast, bets on rebound in surgical procedures

July 31, 2023 — 04:46 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Corrects core earnings forecast range to billion, not million, in paragraph 2

July 31 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N on Monday raised its annual profit forecast after a strong second quarter, betting on a recovery in surgical procedure volumes, sending its shares up 3% in extended trading.

The hospital operator sees its 2023 core earnings in the range of $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

It expects to adjusted profit per share in the range of $5.18 to $6.03 in 2023, compared with a prior forecast of $4.92 to $6.09.

Hospital operators are expected to see a profit boost as more people opt for surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements that were otherwise delayed due to the pandemic.

Tenet is betting on growth in its ambulatory care unit, which deals with patients who are not bedridden and do not require overnight hospitalization.

It expects a 5% to 6% rise in surgical cases volumes for the year from an earlier forecast of 3% to 4%

Major insurers such as UnitedHealth Group UNH.N and Humana HUM.N have warned of higher medical costs due to a jump in non-urgent surgeries in the United States, highlighting demand for such procedures, especially by older adults.

Larger rival, HCA Healthcare HCA.N, the biggest for-profit hospital U.S. operator, also raised its full-year adjusted core earnings forecast to between $12.3 billion and $12.8 billion, from prior expectations of between $12.1 and $12.7 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Tenet reported a net income of $1.44 per share for the quarter ended June, beating estimates of $1.25 per share.

The company posted net operating revenue of $5.08 billion, above estimates of $4.91 billion.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC
UNH
HUM
HCA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.