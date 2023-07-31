Tenet Healthcare lifts annual forecast, bets on rebound in surgical procedures

Adds company's comments from conference call in paragraph 6

July 31 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N on Monday raised its annual core earnings forecast after a strong second quarter, betting on a recovery in surgical procedure volumes and improved contract labor costs as staffing shortage eases.

The hospital operator sees its 2023 core earnings in the range of $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $3.2 billion to $3.4 billion.

It expects adjusted profit per share in the range of $5.18 to $6.03 in 2023, compared with a prior forecast of $4.92 to $6.09.

Hospital operators are expected to see a profit boost as more people opt for surgical procedures such as hip and knee replacements that were otherwise delayed due to the pandemic.

Tenet is betting on growth in its ambulatory care unit, which deals with patients who are not bedridden and do not require overnight hospitalization.

The company said in a postearnings callwith analysts that they have reduced contract labor costs and finds itself in a favorable position to capitalize on its plan to prioritize short-term care services.

It expects a 5% to 6% rise in surgical cases volumes for the year from an earlier forecast of 3% to 4%

Major insurers such as UnitedHealth Group UNH.N and Humana HUM.N have warned of higher medical costs due to a jump in non-urgent surgeries in the United States, highlighting demand for such procedures, especially by older adults.

Larger rival, HCA Healthcare HCA.N, the biggest for-profit hospital U.S. operator, also raised its full-year adjusted core earnings forecast to between $12.3 billion and $12.8 billion, from prior expectations of between $12.1 and $12.7 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Tenet reported a net income of $1.44 per share for the quarter ended June, beating estimates of $1.25 per share.

The company posted net operating revenue of $5.08 billion, above estimates of $4.91 billion.

Shares of the Texas-based company were up 1% in extended trading.

