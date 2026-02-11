Tenet Healthcare Guides FY26 In Line With Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2026, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $29.60 to $32.27 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $16.19 to $18.47 per share on net operating revenues between $21.50 billion and $22.30 billion.

On average, 19 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $16.46 per share on revenues of $22.20 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company noted that revenue recognized from the termination of the CommonSpirit contract is not included in net operating revenues.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, THC is trading on the NYSE at $193.30, up $0.26 or 0.13 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.