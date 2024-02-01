News & Insights

Tenet Healthcare Gains 6% On Signing Sale Agreement Worth Around $975 Mln With UCI Health

February 01, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s (THC) stock gained 6 percent on Thursday after the company announced that it would be selling four of its hospitals in Orange County and Los Angeles County to UCI Health for approximately $975 million.

Currently, Tenet's stock is moving up 6.47 percent, to $88.10, over the previous close of $82.74 on a volume of 411,549. It had traded between $49.76 and $89.88 in the last 52 weeks on the New York Stock Exchange.

The agreed properties are Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical, Placentia-Linda Hospital along with other related operations.

The transaction will close in the spring of 2024.

