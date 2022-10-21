Tenet Healthcare Falls On Disappointing Earnings And Outlook

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) shares are falling more than 28 percent on Friday morning trade after the company announced a reduction in third-quarter earnings, yet that beat estimates. Revenue for the quarter declined from the previous year. For the fourth quarter and the full year, the company's projections are below the estimates.

The company reported third-quarter earnings of $131 million or $1.16 per share, down from $448 million or $4.12 per share a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was $4.80 billion compared to $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $1-$1.54 per share, while analysts are looking for $1.67 per share.

For the full year, the medical care facilities provider earnings in the range of $5.88-$6.42 per share, while the Street projection is for $6.46 per share.

The company expects full-year revenue in a range of $19-$19.20 billion and analysts are looking for 19.37 billion.

