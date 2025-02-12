TENET HEALTHCARE Earnings Results: $THC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TENET HEALTHCARE ($THC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $3.44 per share, beating estimates of $3.00 by $0.44. The company also reported revenue of $5,072,000,000, missing estimates of $5,221,342,389 by $-149,342,389.

TENET HEALTHCARE Insider Trading Activity

TENET HEALTHCARE insiders have traded $THC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAUMYA SUTARIA (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $15,443,768 .

. R. SCOTT RAMSEY (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 11,599 shares for an estimated $1,879,733

PAOLA M ARBOUR (EVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 8,377 shares for an estimated $1,306,812

LISA Y FOO (EVP, Commercial Ops) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $623,744 .

. RICHARD W FISHER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $327,331.

TENET HEALTHCARE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of TENET HEALTHCARE stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TENET HEALTHCARE Government Contracts

We have seen $306,120 of award payments to $THC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

TENET HEALTHCARE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $THC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $THC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

