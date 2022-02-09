Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) insiders sold US$27m worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

The fact that multiple Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Tenet Healthcare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman, Ronald Rittenmeyer, for US$5.9m worth of shares, at about US$76.03 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$74.07. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Tenet Healthcare insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:THC Insider Trading Volume February 9th 2022

Insiders at Tenet Healthcare Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Tenet Healthcare shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$19m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Tenet Healthcare Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Tenet Healthcare insiders own about US$103m worth of shares (which is 1.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Tenet Healthcare Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Tenet Healthcare shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Tenet Healthcare is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Tenet Healthcare (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

