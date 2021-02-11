Tenet Healthcare Corporation Just Recorded A 48% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) last week reported its latest yearly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were US$18b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$3.75, an impressive 48% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NYSE:THC Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2021

Following the latest results, Tenet Healthcare's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$19.3b in 2021. This would be a notable 10.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Tenet Healthcare forecast to report a statutory profit of US$2.20 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$19.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.33 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 8.2% to US$53.71, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Tenet Healthcare analyst has a price target of US$69.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Tenet Healthcare's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 10.0%, well above its historical decline of 2.0% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 7.2% next year. Not only are Tenet Healthcare's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Tenet Healthcare going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 2 warning signs for Tenet Healthcare that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.