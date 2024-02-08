Tenet Healthcare Corp. Reports Rise In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $244 million, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $102 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $283 million or $2.68 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $5.38 billion from $4.99 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $244 Mln. vs. $102 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.30 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $5.38 Bln vs. $4.99 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.24 to $1.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5000 - $5200 Mln

