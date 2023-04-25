Tenet Healthcare Corp. Reports Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $143 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $139 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $5.021 billion from $4.745 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $143 Mln. vs. $139 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.021 Bln vs. $4.745 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07-$1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.8 bln-$5 bln Full year EPS guidance: $4.92-$6.09 Full year revenue guidance: $19.8 bln-$20.2 bln

