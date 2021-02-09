Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $4.72 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC):

-Earnings: $414 million in Q4 vs. -$3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $3.86 in Q4 vs. -$0.03 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $506 million or $4.72 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.92 billion in Q4 vs. $4.81 billion in the same period last year.

