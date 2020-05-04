Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC):

-Earnings: $93 million in Q1 vs. -$12 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.88 in Q1 vs. -$0.11 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $135M or $1.28 per share for the period. -Revenue: $4.52 billion in Q1 vs. $4.55 billion in the same period last year.

