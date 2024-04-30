News & Insights

Markets
THC

Tenet Healthcare Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

April 30, 2024 — 07:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $2.151 billion, or $21.38 per share. This compares with $143 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $324 million or $3.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $5.368 billion from $5.021 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.151 Bln. vs. $143 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $21.38 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.368 Bln vs. $5.021 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.58 to $1.98 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.900 to $5.100 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $8.37 to $9.41 Full year revenue guidance: $20 to $20.400 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.