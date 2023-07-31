Tenet Healthcare Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $123 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $38 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $154 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $5.08 billion from $4.64 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $123 Mln. vs. $38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.15 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.08 Bln vs. $4.64 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.94 to $1.28 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,900 to $5,100 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.18 to $6.03 Full year revenue guidance: $20,100 -$20,500 Mln

