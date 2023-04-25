News & Insights

Tenet Healthcare Corp. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

April 25, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $1.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $154 million or $1.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $5.02 billion from $4.75 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $143 Mln. vs. $140 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.32 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $5.02 Bln vs. $4.75 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.07 - $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,800 to $5,000 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $4.92 - $6.09 Full year revenue guidance: $19,800 -$20,200 Mln

