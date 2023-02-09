Markets
Tenet Healthcare Corp. Bottom Line Falls In Q4

February 09, 2023 — 06:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $102 million, or $0.92 per share. This compares with $249 million, or $2.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $213 million or $1.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $4.99 billion from $4.86 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $102 Mln. vs. $249 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.92 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.99 Bln vs. $4.86 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.00 to $1.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4,700 to $4,900 Mln

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
