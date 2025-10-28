Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $342 million, or $3.86 per share. This compares with $472 million, or $4.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $328 million or $3.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $5.289 billion from $5.126 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $342 Mln. vs. $472 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.86 vs. $4.89 last year. -Revenue: $5.289 Bln vs. $5.126 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.93 - $16.26 Full year revenue guidance: $21.150 -$21.350 Bln

