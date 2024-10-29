News & Insights

Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q3 Profit Climbs

October 29, 2024 — 06:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $472 million, or $4.89 per share. This compares with $101 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $282 million or $2.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $5.122 billion from $5.066 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $472 Mln. vs. $101 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.89 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.122 Bln vs. $5.066 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.69 - $3.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5,007 - $5,207 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $11.12 - $11.73 Full year revenue guidance: $20,600-$20,800 Mln

