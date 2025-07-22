Markets
Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

July 22, 2025 — 07:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $369 million or $4.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $5.271 billion from $5.108 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.271 Bln vs. $5.108 Bln last year.

Saum Sutaria, Chairman of Tenet, said: "Our strong second quarter results extend our track record of attractive same store revenue growth, operational performance driven by fundamentals, and robust free cash flow generation.”

