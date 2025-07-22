Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $288 million, or $3.14 per share. This compares with $259 million, or $2.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $369 million or $4.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.87 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $5.271 billion from $5.108 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $288 Mln. vs. $259 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.14 vs. $2.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.271 Bln vs. $5.108 Bln last year.

Saum Sutaria, Chairman of Tenet, said: "Our strong second quarter results extend our track record of attractive same store revenue growth, operational performance driven by fundamentals, and robust free cash flow generation.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.