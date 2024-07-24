News & Insights

Tenet Healthcare Corp. Q2 Income Rises

July 24, 2024 — 06:52 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $259 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $226 million or $2.31 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $5.10 billion from $5.08 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $259 Mln. vs. $123 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.64 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.10 Bln vs. $5.08 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.16 - $2.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $5,000 - $5,100 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $10.41 - $11.12 Full year revenue guidance: $20,600-$21,000 Mln

