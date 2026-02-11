Tenet Healthcare Corp. Profit Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $371 million, or $4.22 per share. This compares with $318 million, or $3.32 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $413 million or $4.70 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $5.527 billion from $5.073 billion last year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $371 Mln. vs. $318 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.22 vs. $3.32 last year. -Revenue: $5.527 Bln vs. $5.073 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.