Tenet Healthcare Boosts FY26 Earnings Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, healthcare services company Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $29.94 to $32.64 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $16.38 to $18.68 per share. Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $29.60 to $32.27 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $16.19 to $18.47 per share

However, the company continues to expect net operating revenues between $21.50 billion and $22.30 billion.

The company noted that revenue recognized from the termination of the CommonSpirit contract is not included in net operating revenues.

In Thursday's regular trading session, THC is trading on the NYSE at $177.59, down $2.60 or 1.44 percent.

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