US Markets
THC

Tenet Healthcare beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

February 09, 2023 — 06:51 am EST

Written by Aditya Samal and Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N reported fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by growth in its outpatient surgery business and an early onset of the flu season.

Excluding items, the company reported a net income of $1.96 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of $1.23 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

THC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.