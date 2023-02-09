Tenet Healthcare beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Tenet Healthcare Corp THC.N reported fourth-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, helped by growth in its outpatient surgery business and an early onset of the flu season.

Excluding items, the company reported a net income of $1.96 per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, beating analysts' estimates of $1.23 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Aditya Samal and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aditya.Samal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.