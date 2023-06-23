Tenet Healthcare Appoints Sun Park As CFO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced on Friday that it has appointed Sun Park as its executive vice president and chief financial officer with effect from January 1, 2024, to succeed retiring Dan Cancelmi.

Park will serve as an executive vice president from July 11, 2023 through December 31, 2023.

As announced earlier, Cancelmi, executive vice president and CFO of THC, will retire at the end of 2023.

Most recently, Park served as executive vice president and Group CFO of Pharmaceutical Distribution and Strategic Global Sourcing of AmerisourceBergen.

