THC

Tenet Healthcare Appoints CEO Saum Sutaria For Additional Role Of Chairman

August 10, 2023 — 07:10 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced on Thursday that the Board has elected its Chief Executive Officer, Saum Sutaria for the additional role of Chairman, with immediate effect.

With this, Sutaria succeeds Senator Robert Kerrey, who will transition to Lead Director of the Board, a role he previously held from 2017 to 2022.

Sutaria has been serving as Tenet Healthcare's CEO since September 2021. Previously, he had worked as Chief Operating Officer of the company.

Stocks mentioned

THC

