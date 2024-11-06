News & Insights

Stocks

Tenet Fintech Shares to Trade on U.S. OTCQB

November 06, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. announced that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol ‘PKKFF’, starting November 7, 2024. This move aims to provide greater access to U.S. investors and enhance liquidity for shareholders. The company’s shares will also continue to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘PKK’.

For further insights into TSE:PKK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKKFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.