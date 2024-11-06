Tenet Fintech Shares to Trade on U.S. OTCQB

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. announced that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol ‘PKKFF’, starting November 7, 2024. This move aims to provide greater access to U.S. investors and enhance liquidity for shareholders. The company’s shares will also continue to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘PKK’.
For further insights into TSE:PKK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Phillip Securities Analyst Lifts Meta Price Target on Solid AI Potential
- Insider Trade: Carvana CFO Accumulates Shares Worth $37.7M
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/7/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.