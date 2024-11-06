Tenet Fintech Shares to Trade on U.S. OTCQB

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. announced that its common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. under the symbol ‘PKKFF’, starting November 7, 2024. This move aims to provide greater access to U.S. investors and enhance liquidity for shareholders. The company’s shares will also continue to be traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol ‘PKK’.

