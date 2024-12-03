Tenet Fintech Secures $1.1 Million Funding

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. has secured $1.1 million through a non-brokered private placement financing by selling over 11 million units to accredited investors. This capital will be used to commercialize their ie-Pulse product, fulfill strategic partnership obligations, and for general working capital needs.
