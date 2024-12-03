Tenet Fintech Secures $1.1 Million Funding

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. has secured $1.1 million through a non-brokered private placement financing by selling over 11 million units to accredited investors. This capital will be used to commercialize their ie-Pulse product, fulfill strategic partnership obligations, and for general working capital needs.

For further insights into TSE:PKK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.