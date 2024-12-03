News & Insights

Stocks

Tenet Fintech Secures $1.1 Million Funding

December 03, 2024 — 09:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. has secured $1.1 million through a non-brokered private placement financing by selling over 11 million units to accredited investors. This capital will be used to commercialize their ie-Pulse product, fulfill strategic partnership obligations, and for general working capital needs.

For further insights into TSE:PKK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PKKFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.