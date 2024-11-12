Tenet Fintech Group Announces $2M Private Placement

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. has announced a private placement financing to raise up to $2 million by selling 20 million units at $0.10 each. This move aims to support the commercialization of their new ie-Pulse product and meet strategic partnership obligations. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, with potential adjustments to the expiry date depending on share performance.

