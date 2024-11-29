Tenet Fintech Faces Financial Challenges in Q3 2024

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. reported a challenging third quarter in 2024, with a significant net loss of $24.69 million, largely influenced by a transition in their revenue model in China. Despite generating $205,582 in revenue, the company’s expenses soared due to a considerable credit loss provision, highlighting the financial hurdles currently faced.

