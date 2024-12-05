Tenet Fintech Awards License to Elite Times CPA

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (TSE:PKK) has released an update.

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. has awarded a free master license of its bookkeeping automation software to Elite Times CPA, a strategic partner. This move allows Elite Times CPA to streamline services for existing clients and attract new ones by offering efficient bookkeeping solutions bundled with Business Hub membership.

