Tenet Announces Senior Notes Offering - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) announced a private placement offering of $2.5 billion in aggregate principal amount of newly issued senior notes maturing in 2028. The company noted that the notes will be Tenet's unsecured obligations and will rank equally in right of payment with its existing and future senior unsecured obligations.

The company plans to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes, after payment of fees and expenses, to finance, together with cash on hand, the redemption of all of its outstanding 8.125% Senior Notes due 2022.

