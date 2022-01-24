Teneo launches financial advisory business in the Middle East

DUBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - New York-based Teneo said on Monday it was launching a financial advisory business in the Middle East.

The company, which already operates in the fields of strategic communications, management consulting and risk advisory services in the region, has hired restructuring veterans Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury from AlixPartners, it said.

Wilde was involved in the restructuring of Dubai builder Arabtec and hospital operator NMC healthcare, while Fakhoury has worked on projects for clients such as Abraaj Group.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

