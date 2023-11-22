News & Insights

Markets
BSQR

Tender Offer Extended For Bsquare Acquisition

November 22, 2023 — 07:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A tender offer to acquire application software developer Bsquare Corporation (BSQR ), by Kontron Merger Sub., Inc., a unit of Kontron America, an IoT Technology company, has been extended to December 6, Bsquare said in a statement.

As per the agreement announced on October 11, the tender offer to acquire Bsquare for $1.90 per share by Kontron was scheduled to be completed on November 21.

The Merger Agreement requires that more than 66 2/3% of shares need to be tendered, out of which 64.76% of outstanding shares have been tendered as of November 21. The offer is being extended to allow additional time for shareholders of Bsquare to tender their shares in order to meet the minimum tender condition.

Bsquare said that except the extension of the offer, all other terms and conditions of the offer remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BSQR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.