Tench Coxe Is The Independent Director of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) And They Just Picked Up 72% More Shares

Those following along with Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Tench Coxe, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$10.0m on stock at an average price of US$45.39. That purchase boosted their holding by 72%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Artisan Partners Asset Management

Notably, that recent purchase by Tench Coxe is the biggest insider purchase of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$44.56. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Tench Coxe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Tench Coxe purchased 318.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$47.14. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:APAM Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2021

Insider Ownership of Artisan Partners Asset Management

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders own 3.2% of the company, currently worth about US$112m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Artisan Partners Asset Management Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Artisan Partners Asset Management.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

