Tench Coxe Is The Independent Director of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) And They Just Picked Up 57% More Shares

Those following along with Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Tench Coxe, Independent Director of the company, who spent a stonking US$5.0m on stock at an average price of US$51.06. That increased their holding by a full 57%, which arguably implies the sort of confidence required for a shy sweet-natured nerd to ask the most popular kid in the school to go out on a date.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Tench Coxe is the biggest insider purchase of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$54.40 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Tench Coxe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:APAM Insider Trading Volume May 6th 2021

Does Artisan Partners Asset Management Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Artisan Partners Asset Management insiders own 3.4% of the company, currently worth about US$147m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Artisan Partners Asset Management Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Artisan Partners Asset Management. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Artisan Partners Asset Management has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

