Tencent’s WeChat to reveal user locations on platform posts

BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - China's most popular messaging service WeChat it will begin revealing users' locations when they post on the platform, it said on Friday.

WeChat, which is owned by tech behemoth Tencent 0700.HK, said in a notice that it would begin testing this new setting soon, which would display the province or municipality of users posting in China. Posts made by overseas users would display the country denoted by their IP address.

