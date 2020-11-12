Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 89%, above forecast

HONG KONG, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 89% rise in quarterly profit.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 38.5 billion yuan ($5.81 billion) profit for the three months through September. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 30.81 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Pei Li; editing by David Evans)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.