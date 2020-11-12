Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 89%, above forecast

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd reported on Thursday a forecast-beating 89% rise in quarterly profit.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked a 38.5 billion yuan ($5.81 billion) profit for the three months through September. That was ahead of an analyst average estimate of 30.81 billion yuan, according to data from Refinitiv.

