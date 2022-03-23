Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 60%, beats expectations

Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent posted a bigger-than-expected 60% jump in fourth-quarter profit.

Net profit for the three months through December rose to 95 billion yuan ($14.90 billion) from 59.3 billion yuan a year ago, above an average Refinitiv estimate of 30.76 billion drawn from 13 analysts.

