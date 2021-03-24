Tencent's quarterly profit jumps 175%, above forecast

March 24 (Reuters) - Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK on Wednesday reported a forecast-beating 175% rise in quarterly profit.

The world's largest gaming firm by revenue booked profit of 59.3 billion yuan ($9.09 billion) for the three months through December. That was ahead of an average analyst estimate of 30.65 billion yuan, based on data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.5232 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Jan Harvey)

