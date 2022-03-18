Tencent WeChat Pay rejig would have 1 billion problems

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A Tencent financial services overhaul would be a messy affair. Chinese regulators may require the internet titan to apply for a license for its mobile payments service and separate it from the rest of the social media business, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-18/china-weighs-tencent-payments-overhaul-new-license-requirement?srnd=premium-asia on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

Recent financial holding company rules have already prompted a sweeping restructuring at rival Ant, which operates the payments-to-wealth management Alipay app. It's part of the central bank's long-standing campaign to rein in systemic risk from online platforms that, until a few years ago, flourished outside of the country's tightly regulated financial sector.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma controversially hived off Alipay from the e-commerce group in 2011. Tencent's payments service, though, is embedded in its crown jewel, WeChat, a super-app crucial to life and business inside China. Any restructuring efforts will have to factor in how disruptive it will be for 1.3 billion monthly active users and potentially millions of merchants. Ring-fencing financial services from the rest of the company looks prudent, but it may be a long slog. (By Robyn Mak)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

KKR property deal threads the needle in Japan

Electric-car makers need to stay on their diet

Online grocer woes imply fresh price wars

China Swiss IPOs as predictable as a cuckoo clock

Delayed Arnault exit is net win for LVMH investors

(Editing by Antony Currie and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.