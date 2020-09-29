Tencent to take China's Sogou private in all-cash deal
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc SOGO.N said on Tuesday it would be taken private by its shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK for $9 per share in cash.
(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-VTv Therapeutics Inc, SPI Energy Co Ltd, Carvana Co, Stich Fix Inc
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources