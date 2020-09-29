Tencent to take China's Sogou private in all-cash deal

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc SOGO.N said on Tuesday it would be taken private by its shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK for $9 per share in cash.

