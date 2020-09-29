US Markets
SOGO

Tencent to take China's Sogou private in all-cash deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc said on Tuesday it would be taken private by its shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd for $9 per share in cash.

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Chinese search engine company Sogou Inc SOGO.N said on Tuesday it would be taken private by its shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK for $9 per share in cash.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOGO SOHU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular