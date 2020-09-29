Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal

Adds details on the deal, share move, background

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sogou Inc SOGO.N said on Tuesday it would be taken private by shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK for $9 per share in cash, valuing the Chinese web search firm at about $3.5 billion.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 3% in premarket trading.

The offer price represents a premium of 56.5% to Sogou's close on July 24, the last trading day before the Chinese tech giant sent a preliminary offer to take it private.

The move comes a day after Chinese social media platform Weibo's owner Sina Corp SINA.O said it would be taken private in a $2.6 billion deal.

Many Chinese companies are exiting U.S. stock exchanges by considering go-private deals or returning to equity markets closer to home on rising tensions between the world's two largest economies.

