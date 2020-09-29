US Markets
SOGO

Tencent to take China's Sogou private in $3.5 billion deal

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Sogou Inc said on Tuesday it would be taken private by shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd for $9 per share in cash, valuing the Chinese web search firm at about $3.5 billion. [nPnb2yy2ka]

Adds details on the deal, share move, background

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Sogou Inc SOGO.N said on Tuesday it would be taken private by shareholder Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK for $9 per share in cash, valuing the Chinese web search firm at about $3.5 billion.

U.S.-listed shares of the company were up about 3% in premarket trading.

The offer price represents a premium of 56.5% to Sogou's close on July 24, the last trading day before the Chinese tech giant sent a preliminary offer to take it private.

The move comes a day after Chinese social media platform Weibo's owner Sina Corp SINA.O said it would be taken private in a $2.6 billion deal.

Many Chinese companies are exiting U.S. stock exchanges by considering go-private deals or returning to equity markets closer to home on rising tensions between the world's two largest economies.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; 646 223 8780 - 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SOGO SINA SOHU

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular