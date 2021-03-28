Markets
Tencent To Repurchase Up To $1 Bln Of ADSs

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said that its board has authorized a share repurchase program by which the company may repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.

Tong Tao Sang, Chairman of the Board, said, "The Share Repurchase Program is a strong indication of the Board's confidence in the Company's business outlook and long-term strategy, and we believe it will ultimately benefit TME and create value for its shareholders."

The company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

