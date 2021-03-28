Tencent To Repurchase Up To $1 Bln Of ADSs

(RTTNews) - Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) said that its board has authorized a share repurchase program by which the company may repurchase up to $1 billion of its Class A ordinary shares in the form of American depositary shares.

Tong Tao Sang, Chairman of the Board, said, "The Share Repurchase Program is a strong indication of the Board's confidence in the Company's business outlook and long-term strategy, and we believe it will ultimately benefit TME and create value for its shareholders."

The company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.