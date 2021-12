Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gaming and social media giant Tencent 0700.HK said on Thursday it would distribute most of its JD.com 9618.HK stake that it indirectly holds to its shareholders, essentially slashing its stake in the e-commerce firm.

