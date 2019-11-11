Tencent (TCEHY) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings (TCEHY) will report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the closing bell Monday.

China's largest provider of messaging services and mobile gaming, Tencent has established a role in nearly every corner of China's tech industry, making it tough to ignore the company’s long-term growth potential. But the stock price suggests investors are doing just that. The Chinese tech giant has seen its stock slide almost 13% in six months and has underperformed the S&P 500 index’s 23% increase by rising just 8% year to date.

Currently trading at around $41, Tencent stock is down about 30% from its all-time high of $60 reached in January 2018. The stock price has underperformed even though the Tencent’s earnings per share are expected to grow 21% in 2019 and 28% in 2020. This growth estimate, driven by Tencent’s leadership positions in many industries as well as stakes in some of the most promising companies in the world, suggests the stock is undervalued.

Not only does it have a stake in game streaming companies like Huya (HUYA), it also owns parts of gaming platforms such as Garena, owned by Sea. These assets puts Tencent is strong position to capture the over $150 billion gaming market, with is estimated to grow to over $200 billion by 2022. Monday’s results, however, and guidance will dictate how much faith investors should put into Tencent heading into the new year.

In the three months that ended September, the Shenzhen-based company is expected to earn 36 cents per share on revenue of $13.65 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to 36 cents per share on revenue of $11.59 billion. For the full year, ending in December, earrings are expected to rise 18% year over year to $1.40 per share, while full-year revenue of $52.62 billion would rise 16% year over year.

Tencent is second only to Alibaba (BABA) when it comes to the largest companies in China. Tencent’s dominant position in the cloud, social media, gaming, among other areas. The company currently generates about $15 billion in gaming revenue on an annualized basis, which means there's tons of room for segment growth. It also has access to money-making levers such as digital advertising, messaging platforms and mobile payments, which it can pull at anytime to access high-growth industries.

In the second quarter, the company beat on both the top and bottom lines, driven by gaming strength of new game launches. Q2 quarter revenue rose 18% year over year, besting the 16% rise in Q1, while profits rose 22% owing to one-percentage point gain on operating margin to 37% from 36% last year. The growth was driven by a combination of factors, namely revenue from value-added services which rose 14%. Online games and Fintech rose 8% and 37%, respectively, while the company enjoyed a 23% increase in social networks.

On Monday Wall Street will want to see the extent to which Tencent can improve on its growth metrics. Analysts will also want to see Tencent’s strengthen its reach in its end markets in a way that highlights the attractive valuation of the stock relative to its Chinese tech peers.

