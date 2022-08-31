Tencent, Sony to take stake in "Elden Ring" publisher FromSoftware

TOKYO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Units of Tencent and Sony will take minority stakes in FromSoftware Inc, which publishes hit action role-playing title "Elden Ring" in Japan, via a third-party allotment of new shares, parent Kadokawa Corp 9468.T said on Wednesday.

Following the transaction, which will raise 36.4 billion yen ($262.9 million), units of Tencent Holdings Ltd 0700.HK and Sony Group Corp 6758.T will hold 16.25% and 14.09% respectively with publishing giant Kadokawa retaining 69.66%.

The multi-platform fantasy title, which is published by Bandai Namco 7832.T overseas, is a collaboration between veteran game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin.

($1 = 138.4600 yen)

