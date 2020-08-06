Tencent shares slide more than 4% after Trump order to ban WeChat-related U.S. transactions

HONG KONG, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Tencent's 0700.HK shares fell more than 4% on Friday morning following U.S. President Donald Trump's orders to ban WeChat-related U.S. transactions.

The orders come as the Trump administration said this week it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from U.S. digital networks and called the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok and messenger app WeChat "significant threats".

(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Pei.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 64325868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.