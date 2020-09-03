BIDU

Tencent shares fall over 2% after India bans PUBG game, other mobile apps

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID KIRTON

Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent fell more than 2% on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm's popular videogame PUBG. The stock traded 2.2% lower at HK$533 in the afternoon.

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese gaming and social media powerhouse Tencent 0700.HK fell more than 2% on Thursday after India banned 118 mobile apps, including the firm's popular videogame PUBG.

The stock traded 2.2% lower at HK$533 in the afternoon, on track to snap two straight sessions of gain.

The list of 118 mostly Chinese apps also includes those from Baidu BIDU.O and Xiaomi's 1810.HK ShareSave, as India stepped up pressure on Chinese technology firms following a standoff with Beijing at the border.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BIDU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters